Prince William, Kate Middleton have panic room, secret tunnel in their home

Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be ready for all the possible worst case scenarios as the couple have a panic room and a secret tunnel in their home.
The Duke of Duchess of Cambridge’s 20-room apartment in Kensington Palace boasts of five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms, a night and day nursery and staff quarters.
Furthermore, it comes with a secret panic room and an escape tunnel to protect them from "biological welfare".
"Kate and William’s royal apartment at Kensington Palace includes a panic room with an air filtration system, guarding against biological warfare, and an escape tunnel," revealed the Global Citizen.
The rooms are said to be essential for a royal’s safety especially considering that Prince William and his son George are in line to the throne.
"The royal panic rooms are designed to withstand poison gas, bombs or terrorist attacks; they are equipped with secure communications, beds, washing equipment and enough food and water for the royals to survive for at least a week."
