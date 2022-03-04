Ed Sheeran arrives in court as his £3million copyright legal battle begins

Ed Sheeran arrived at London’s High Court on Friday as £3million copyright legal battle around his song Shape Of You has begun.

Sporting dark suit and tie, the Perfect hit-maker appeared in Court 15 of the Rolls Building for 10:30 a.m. proceedings.

The Shivers singer was accused by two songwriters - Sami Chokri and Ross O'Donoghue, of ripping off a few parts of their song Oh Why.

The lawsuit claims that Sheeran infringes particular lines and phrases’ of their track for his 2017 hit single.

In May 2018, the singer and his co-authors responded to the allegation by issued legal proceeding as they requested the court to declare the accusations false.

After two months, Mr Chokri and Mr O'Donoghue issued claims around "copyright infringement, damages and an account of profits in relation to the alleged infringement".

Later in November 2020, Judge Francesca Kaye remarked that both sides "anticipated that they would incur costs in the region of £3m between them on this dispute".

The case will reportedly go on for three months.