Billie Eilish talks about facing 'huge stampede': 'It was a nightmare'

Billie Eilish recalled a terrifying incident when she face a huge stampede due to lack of resources at the age of 16.
The Bad Guy hit-maker went for ice skating with one of her pals where a large crowd surrounded her.
“It was a nightmare and it scared the living hell out of me, because I was just turned into this prop,' she told V Magazine.
“I’ve never been so scared. It was like, a huge stampede. In those three months, I’d gotten bigger, but I didn’t know it until I was in that situation,” she added.
The 20-year-old further expressed that she hesitated to step out in the city from that incident.
“I didn’t do anything. I was so flipped out by what had happened and how powerless I felt,” she expressed.
