Kate Middleton’s ‘shape shifting antics’ called out: ‘Don’t try to be someone else’

Kate Middleton has been urged by experts to walk her own path and not to copy the late Princess of the People, Princess Diana.
This news comes shortly after an unseen photograph of the late Princess Diana, taken in 1988 by esteemed photographer David Bailey went on display.
In the black-and-white photo, Princess Diana can be seen gazing far into the distance, offering a side profile pose with eye drop earrings and a satin ensemble.
The princess’ fans did not seem pleased after the photo was released for Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday photographs offered a similar look.
It was in fact royal biographer Angela Levin that drew comparisons between both women and urged Kate Middleton not to act as the former princess.
Taking to her personal Twitter account the author and biographer wrote, “I think Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge should stick to being herself. She doesn't need to try to be someone else including Diana. She's great as she is.”
