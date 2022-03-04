Jumes Gunn comes in Pete Davidson’s support after Kanye West’s 'EAZY' diss

Pete Davidson was branded as the 'nicest' person by director James Gunn who spoke up for the Saturday Night Live (SNL) star after Kanye West kidnapped and buried him in his song EAZY.

Most recently, film director James Gunn took to Twitter to extend his support for Kim Kardashian’s beau.

“For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect,” he wrote.

The SKIMS founder also liked the tweet.

Reacting to Gunn’s social media post, Kaley Cuoco also wrote “facts” and a heart emoji as she seconded the filmmaker’s comment about her Meet Cute costar.

Moreover, D.L. Hughley also called out West’s supporters and those who think the Donda rapper’s attacks are something funny.

The radio personality expressed in a viral video in March 2022 as he went on saying, “It's not funny. It's never been funny. I think I have watched too many times when things like that happen. And a woman or somebody is not believed and then things escalate.”

“He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I think you can't write a beat so good that you can get to do these things,” he added.

Earlier in February, the Flashing lights rapper also asked Michael Che to no longer work with Davidson on SNL.

However, he replied to West, “Sorry Ye, but I would never betray my friends."