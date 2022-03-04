Simon Cowell, Lauren Silverman to have a low-key wedding with their loved ones

Simon Cowell is all set for a low-key intimate wedding with fiancée Lauren Silverman.

The couple, who have been dating for 13 years, "don’t want a big showbiz style wedding," a source revealed to The Sun.

The source further disclosed ,"They really just want an intimate affair with close family and friends, which may surprise a lot of people."

“Simon will spend three months in Malibu going through the details and finalizing plans. Lauren is excited to plan their perfect day," the insider added.

The duo is “ridiculously, nauseatingly in love – incredibly” as the lockdown brought them even closer.

“Lauren has been Simon’s rock over these past few years - supporting him when he broke his back, and through thick and thin generally. They make a wonderful couple.”

“Whilst Simon never thought he was the marrying type, he’s realized he’s met the woman of his dreams - and couldn’t be happier. In the words of Beyoncé, it was time to put a ring on it,” the source concluded.