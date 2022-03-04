Emmys slap Russian government with new sanctions amid calls for 2022 entries

The 2022 Emmys have officially issued a statement regarding their professional reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The news has been released on Twitter as part of an official statement that highlights the Academy’s moves going forward.

It reads, “The Emmys cannot in good conscience do business with any entity associated with or funded by the government of Russia. Any entries currently submitted to our 2022 competitions which fall under this determination have been disqualified.”

They also went on to add that they could not, “in good conscience,” do business with the government of Russia in light of their invasion of Ukraine.

The statement further went on to read, "Any entries currently submitted to the 2022 Emmy Award competitions administered by NATAS which fall under this determination have been disqualified," the message continued."

Check it out below:



