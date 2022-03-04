Lizzo voices desires to find ‘more people like me’ in body positivity bid

Lizzo highlights the importance of supporting ‘girls like me’ in her bid to change the mainstream beauty standards across Hollywood.

The singer began her candid train of thought in her interview with People magazine for the outlet’s Women Changing the World issue.

She started by commenting on the love her for her body, the self-love and appreciation and admitted, “I'm embracing that more and more every day."



During the course of the interview, she also spoke of the differences in beauty standards across the world and explained that while "It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard.”

"And what I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard."

Before concluding she also referenced the dreaded connotation of the ‘fat girl’ and added, "The funny, fat friend. I played that trope in high school.”

“Or the friend who is gonna beat your ass 'cause she's big. Or it's the big girl who's insecure 'cause she's big. I don't think I'm the only kind of fat girl there is. I want us to be freed from that box we've been put in."