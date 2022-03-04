Here’s why late Shane Warne recently told media ‘Not anymore’

File Footage





Shane Warne, the Australian cricket legend who passed away on Friday, March 4, from a suspected heart attack, had lashed out at the media for fabricating lies about his life just months ago.

While the legendary sportsman leaves behind three children, Brooke, Summer, and Jackson, with ex-wife Simone Callahan, it was his engagement with English actress Liz Hurley that regularly sent rumour mills buzzing and kept him in headlines – much to his dislike.

That is exactly why the late Warne recently lashed out at a particular publication after it reported of a possible rekindling between the two just months ago in September 2021.

Reacting to the article, Warne had said, “For 30 years my children and I have had to put up with your lies and fabricated stories – well not anymore.”

“You should not be allowed to just make things up. You are going to apologise to the Australian public for your continual lies & my family as this is an absolute disgrace – AGAIN!” he further slammed.

“And for the small minority out there that want to reply with smart arse comments – imagine what it would be like if someone continually made-up stories about you & put it in the public domain for 30 years & the effects that has on your mental health and your families!” concluded the cricketer.

News of Warne’s death came in an official statement on Friday, March 4, that read, “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.”

Warne was an accomplished cricketer, serving as the captain of the Australian national team at one point and regularly hailed as one of the greatest bowlers in the game’s history.

The late sportsman was engaged to Liz Hurley from 2011 to 2013.