Rihanna has a sassy reply to criticism over her late arrival to fashion show: Watch

Rihanna never arrives late; everyone just arrives early… or so it seems!

The Work singer had an epic clapback at a spectator who hollered at her as she arrived late to the Dior Autumn Winter 2022 show at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

In the video, that has since gone viral and amassed more than 7 million views, the unidentified onlooker is heard yelling, “You’re late!” at Rihanna as she struts along.

The Fenty mogul is then seen giving the onlooker a hilariously sassy over-the-shoulder look before saying, “No shi*.”

The video of the incident left Rihanna’s fans and followers in splits, and has been shared and reshared numerous times on Twitter and Instagram.

Apart from the hilarious show down, Rihanna also made a serious case for fashion at the show, arriving in a sheer black dress over matching lingerie that put her growing bump in full view.