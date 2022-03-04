Queen Elizabeth enjoyed tea time with Trump, asked him to stay 15 more minutes

Queen Elizabeth reportedly had a ball when Donald Trump visited UK in 2018.

Trump, President of the United States at the time, greatly impressed Queen, who in turn asked the politician to stay 15 minutes longer.

Hugo Vickers told Express.co.uk: “I understand that she greatly enjoyed her meeting with Trump.

“And when he went to tea with her at Windsor Castle, she kept him there for an extra ten or 15 minutes.

“She may just have been amused by him, but he would have been terribly excited to see her.

“But I do think that especially the second visit, the state visit, I understand from people who know her that she thought he behaved really very well and actually it was all a great success.

“He couldn’t have been nicer about her in his speech," confessed Mr Vickers.

Queen, now the longest serving monarch in the history of Britain, has in total met 13 US presidents, most recently Joe Biden in 2020.

In his interview with Fox News, Trump himself admitted that he felt “automatic chemistry" with the Queen.

“The meeting with the Queen was incredible. I think I can say I really got to know her because I sat with her many times and we had automatic chemistry, you will understand that feeling. It’s a good feeling. But she’s a spectacular woman.”

Trump's 2018 visit was the same where he broke royal protocol to walk ahead of the Queen.

Mir Vickers added: “Normally, when the guard of honour was done, it was usually Prince Philip, who would take the visiting head of state to inspect the guard of honour.

“He wasn’t there, and the Queen was there. And in a sense, it looked as if Trump stepped in front of her and she was trying to move him around.

“But she would have thoroughly enjoyed all that, I can assure you.”