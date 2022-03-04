Julia Fox blames ‘busy schedule’ for breakup with Kanye West

File Footage





Julia Fox revealed in a recent interview that she ended her whirlwind relationship with Kanye West owing to her ‘jam-packed’ schedule.

Talking to The New York Times, Julia shared that she ‘tried her best’ to make it work with Kanye but their schedules got the best of their romance, during which they spent about 15 days together.

“I tried my best to make it work. I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life?” said Julia of the romance.

Julia also opened up about the criticism around her link up with Kanye, saying she doesn’t consider it ‘real’.

“It's only happening on the internet. I'm not actively engaging with it. I don't feel it. I'm still 1,000 percent me. Nothing's changed, except, I will say, having been around Kanye was like a crash course on how to be famous.”

Julia and Kanye were first linked after meeting on New Year’s Eve, and dated throughout January 2022.