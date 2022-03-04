Julia Fox reveals her romance with Kanye West ‘felt like a movie’

Julia Fox’s romance with Kanye West felt like a movie to the Uncut Gems actress but for all the wrong reasons.
Julia made the revelation in a recent interview with The New York Times, in which she shared that she was not ‘exclusive’ with Kanye during their relationship.
Responding to whether Kanye and her were ‘officially boyfriend and girlfriend’, Julia said, “I don't think those words ever came out of my mouth, actually.”
She then shared, “He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie,” while explaining, “It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me.”
Julia and Kanye were first linked after meeting on New Year’s Eve, and dated throughout January 2022 before announcing that they had split up in early February.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are potentially looking to put Prince George in boarding school
The full 2022 lineup is expected to be announced in May, with tickets already sold out.
Jason Momoa thanks fans for respecting family’s privacy after split from Lisa Bonet
Dua Lipa dropped her microphone in the crowd on Wednesday
Queen Elizabeth is helping Ukraine survive against Russian attacks
Camila Cabello finally announces the release date for her highly anticipated full-length album ‘Familia’