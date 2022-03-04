Prince William, Kate Middleton to pay eye-watering amount for Prince George's school

File Footage





As Prince William and Kate Middleton hunt for potential schools for their son Prince George to attend, the couple may be dishing out an eye-watering amount in school fees.

The Daily Mail reported, that the Cambridges are looking for weekly or ‘flexi’ boarding options for their son which includes the prestigious Lambrook school near Ascot.

The school, which is based in Berkshire, boasts of 52 acres of playing fields and grounds, which is said to be the greatest appeal for Prince George as the family is known to love the outdoors and partake in sports.

However, with the amenities comes with an obviously heft price tag as the Cambridges could be shelling out more than £20,000 a year for the privilege.

"Fees for Lambrook in 2021 to 2022 for the 'Middles & Upper', or years five to eight, stand at £6,999 per term," Express reported.

"An extra £1,481 is charged for boarding per term, which may be an option for Prince George as both of his parents went to boarding schools in the past."