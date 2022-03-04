Pics: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson celebrate newly single status with LA date night

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her newfound freedom and focusing more on her blossoming relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson.
The couple is seem to be enjoying the most of their time together after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been declared legally single by Los Angeles judge on Wednesday.
Celebrating the supermodel’s freedom from unhealthy marriage, the lovebirds went on a causal outing at the Beverly Hills hotel in L. A.
The two were spotted by super fans in the hotel lobby. Social media influencer and blogger Casey Messer shared an Instagram Reel, in which Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, could be seen walking through a hallway of the hotel.
Sharing the reel, Messer captioned it as, “Might be my favorite moment from the trip, I was capturing these two love birds (K10 + Mario). Instead Mario gets in trouble for the rib jab he gave @kristenortiz ”
In the shared video, the SKIMS founder was seen donning a pair of jeans, paired with a white top. The Saturday Night Live star, on the other hand, kept it casual in black shorts, a sweatshirt and baseball cap.
Kim and Pete were first seen together in SNL sketch in October 2021. Shortly after a month in November, a media outlet confirmed their relationship that the stars were officially a couple.
