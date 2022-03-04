Jason Momoa pens letter of thanks for fans ‘respecting’ his privacy after split

Jason Momoa pens a candid letter thanking fans for offering him the space and privacy he needs to heal his family following the split from Lisa Bonet.

The letter has been shared on Instagram and includes photographs of the actor’s kids, son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and Lola, 14.



For those unversed, the family graced the event to support Moma’s stepdaughter ZoE Kravitz on the red carpet beside Robert Pattinson, at The Batman premiere.

The Instagram letter started off by showcasing Moma’s excitement over the movie premiere and also included a letter dedicated to his fans, for their support during such a ‘tough time’.

He wrote, “Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the children it’s hard enough separating in the public eye. we appreciate the continued privacy through these times aloha j”.

Somewhere in his letter he even dedicated some words of encouragement for his stepdaughter ZoE Kravitz and added, “Your perfect as cat woman i’m so proud of you. so excited for @snl next week your going to kill it.” (sic)





