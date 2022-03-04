Kourtney Kardashian talks about 'toxic' final season of KUWTK

Kourtney Kardashian is dishing reason behind cat fights with sisters towards the end of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Speaking to Bustle on Tuesday, the 42-year-old star revealed how the sets of the family show became toxic for her.

"Shooting our show, it became a really toxic environment at the end for me," began Kourtney.

"I would fight with my sisters. There was, like, just a lot going on. And even for me personally, I wasn't in the happiest place. I felt like I was being almost a character," she confessed.

"This is Kourtney, and she's in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we're going to cut out the laughing and let's only use the annoying comment that she said."' the star added.

The mother-of-three then revealed how she underwent therapy, making her sensitive to her sisters' swipes.

"Normally I'd have a really good comeback [to insults], like, "Well, you're covered in cellulite." But then I would be like, "I have nothing mean to say," she admitted.

"I just have feelings; like, an abundance of them. I would just start crying all the time," Kourtney recalled moments of depression.