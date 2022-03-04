Adele doesn’t have ‘Gaga's level of discipline’ to break into Hollywood

Hollywood producers think the idea of Adele leading a Hollywood film ‘is out of bounds’

Adele’s dream to star on the big screen is not supported by Hollywood producers.

The Easy on Me singer’s desire to make a Hollywood debut won't be fulfilled anytime soon as filmmakers reportedly believe she doesn’t have ‘Gaga’s level of discipline’ yet.

That's not all, Hollywood execs may even believe that her lack of discipline is behind the cancellation of her Las Vegas Residency.

"She's got her handlers working overtime searching for top-notch scripts, but they’re coming up short,” an insider revealed to OK! Magazine.

The source continued, “Is this somebody who producers want to bet $40 or $60 million on and build a whole film around? Not likely.”

“The idea of her leading a film, even a musical, is out of bounds for a lot of people,” the insider went on.

“To movie producers, she’s still a soundtrack singer, not the main attraction, and there’s a growing view her window is closing fast,” they added.

“It’s hard to see what Adele’s end game is when nobody in Hollywood seems to trust her just yet.”