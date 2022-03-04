Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli ahead of 100th test match, ‘she’s my pillar of strength’

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has reached one of his career's biggest milestones as he clocked his 100th Test match on Friday.

Ahead of his 100th match in Mohali, the cricket star was awarded with a ceremonial cap by former cricket star Rahul Dravid to celebrate his achievement before beginning the two-test series against Sri Lanka.

During the ceremony, Kohli’s wife, Anushka Sharma was also seen standing next to him as she cheered for his career’s biggest achievement. He is the 12th Indian player to complete this milestone.

Several pictures from Kohli’s on-field ceremonial cap event went viral on social media. For the event, the PK actress opted for a ruffled white top and paired it with beige pants.

Sharing a few words during the ceremony, 33-year-old cricketer thanked his wife for supporting him. He said, "It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present-day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format."

Praising Anushka, Kohli continued, “I have become a completely changed man for all the right reasons. I have evolved in the right way. I'm very, very grateful and thankful to God to have a life partner like her and she's been an absolute pillar of strength for me."

"I started evolving when Anushka came into my life and vice versa. We have both helped each other grow. I wouldn't have been able to go on with so much composure and so much passion and zeal if it wasn't for her in my life," he added.