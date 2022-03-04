Kim Kardashian 'likes' James Gunn calling beau Pete Davidson 'truly generous'

Kim Kardashian appreciates James Gunn calling beau Pete Davidson 'truly generous'

Kim Kardashian is subtly supporting boyfriend, Pete Davidson as he gets praises from famous Hollywood director.

Filmmaker James Gunn, who directed Pete in Suicide Squad, turned to his Twitter on Thursday to garner praises on the Saturday Night Live star.

“For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect," said Gunn.

The director seemingly hails the SNL funnyman after Kim Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West kidnapped and killed Pete in his new music video.

Appreciating Gunn's gesture, Kim took the liberty to like his tweet within a few hours of his post.

Kanye's hate song for Pete Davidson received backlash from his fans, who also demanded Kim's boyfriend should get a restraining order against the rapper.

Kanye's music video came a day after Kim was declared legally single by a Los Angeles court.