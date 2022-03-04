Britney Spears talks about having a 'family' with Sam Aghari on birthday

Britney Spears is celebrating beau Sam Asghari on his birthday.
Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the 40-year-old wished a very happy birthday to her fiance with a loved-up sunset photo.
The songstress went on to express how she cannot wait to have a family with the House of Gucci star.
"Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much … I want a family with you … I want it all with you !!!!' she captioned alongside the picture.
Britney is already a mother to two children- sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15- which she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
The pop star announced engagement to Asghari in 2021, right after court declared her a free woman after 13 years of conservatorship.
Silva claimed in the court documents that Love ordered this crew to scare him into giving up a rare 1959 guitar that...
The Duchess of Sussex has been sued over her Oprah Winfrey interview
The actress is UN special envoy for refugees
The Duchess made a substantial donation
The remarks came from an expert who is known as a supporter of the royal family
Duchess Camilla is seeking Kate Middleton's recommendations