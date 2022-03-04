Angelina Jolie pleads for equal treatment for Ukranian refugees

Angelina Jolie is making fans weep with alarming refugee statistics from Ukraine and other war-torn countries.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the actor and UNICEF ambassador noted that one million people have now fled from Ukraine and are looking for a new home.

Jolie's post featured heart shattering photos of refugees from various countries.

"One million refugees have now fled Ukraine," she began her caption.

"Before a single Ukrainian refugee crossed the border, there were already more than 82 million people forced from their homes globally — the highest number on record," she continued.

"They include over 6 million Syrians — the world’s largest population of refugees — who’ve been displaced for over a decade already," she continued.

"And over 1 million Rohingyas from Myanmar - who as well as being forcibly displaced, are also stateless," said the actress, before urging equal treatment for these people.

"And nearly 48 million people who have been forced from their homes by conflict and violence, who are living internally displaced within their own countries - in Yemen, in Somalia, in Afghanistan, in Ethiopia, and in so many other places. All refugees and displaced people deserve equal treatment and rights," concluded Jolie.