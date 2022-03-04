Billboard Women in Music 2022: Celebrities grace red carpet with glamour & style

The 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards honored the female musicians of the industry in a star-studded ceremony on Wednesday.

Several celebrities including Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat graced the red carpet with their stunning fashion statements.

Female music stars including Ciara, H.E.R., Saweetie and Phoebe Bridgers also brought their stunning fashion A-game at the event.

The Drivers License singer, who also received the Woman of the Year Award, was a vision in white crystal-embellished dress. She styled her look with a stunning black crystal-embellished belt and chunky platform shoes.

Take a look at best dressed celebrities on the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards red carpet.

Olivia Rodrigo

Russel Wilson and Ciara Normani

Tinashe

Dixie D'Amellio Heidi Klum Karol G



