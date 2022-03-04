Billboard Women in Music 2022: Celebrities grace red carpet with glamour & style

 
Friday March 04, 2022
Billboard Women in Music 2022: Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Ciara and more dazzled on red carpet

By Web Desk
March 04, 2022
The 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards  honored the female musicians  of the industry in a star-studded ceremony on Wednesday.

Several celebrities including Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat graced the red carpet with their stunning fashion statements.

Female music stars including Ciara, H.E.R., Saweetie and Phoebe Bridgers also brought their stunning fashion A-game at the event.

The Drivers License singer, who also received the Woman of the Year Award, was a vision in white crystal-embellished dress. She styled her look with a stunning black crystal-embellished belt and chunky platform shoes.

Take a look at best dressed celebrities on the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards red carpet.

Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo
Russel Wilson and Ciara
Russel Wilson and Ciara
Normani
Normani
Tinashe
Tinashe
Dixie DAmellio
Dixie D'Amellio 
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum 
Karol G
Karol G 