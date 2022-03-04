'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan explains hatred for ‘body positivity advocate’ title

'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan recently voiced her concerns over the idea of being hailed as a body positivity advocate without her consent.

The actor shared her thoughts regarding the matter during her interview with Tatler magazine this Thursday.

The actor began by saying, "I know the world is very body-image-obsessed but I always hope that people will focus more on my acting than that."



She also went on to say, "I also think your relationship to your body is so personal. If I decide to suddenly become a bodybuilder and [apply] fake tan and be covered in muscle, I can do that – because it's my body and it's for nobody else to own or decide what to do with."

Before concluding Coughlan also explained that she feels conversations surrounding a person’s weight should not be a topic of conversation unless it’s part of the script.

To further drive her point across she referred to the piece she wrote for The Guardian back in 2018 and added, "Everything I'd done to create my character had been reduced to a hurtful word and casual comment on my appearance.”

"I hope in the future that more people will talk about our work, our inspirations, our drive, rather than our looks."