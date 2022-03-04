Victoria Beckham, David Beckham send love to their son Brooklyn on 23rd birthday

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have extended love to their son Brooklyn on his 23rd birthday.



Victoria, 47 turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with her first baby Brooklyn Beckham to wish him on his birthday, saying “23 years ago today my life changed forever.”

She further said, “I felt a love impossible to explain. Brooklyn, you have no idea how much we all love you. Happy Birthday to the sweetest, kindest soul @brooklynbeckham” followed by a heart emoji.

Victoria’s husband David Beckham also posted a sweet childhood photo of their son to wish the ‘amazing boy’ a very happy birthday.

He said, “Happy Birthday to my amazing boy. Happy Birthday we love u so much. Have the most amazing day @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

David and Victoria met in 1997 and got married in July 1999.