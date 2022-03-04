Lizzo hits back at haters, body shamers self-hate rhetoric: ‘Love you for you’

Singer-songwriter Lizzo has just blasted every body shamer that ever doubted her abilities as a singer in the most candid comeback of the era.

The singer issued her clap back in a candid interview with People magazine.



The interview has been set up to celebrate the international Women Changing the World issue.

While starting off Lizzo began by saying, "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day."

It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard."

Before concluding she also left fans with a golden nugget and explained, "What I'm doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard.”

And with a little luck and a lot of hard work, Lizzo believes “one day that will just be the standard."