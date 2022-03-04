2022 Oscars: Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz and more announced as first presenters

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has finally unveiled the first list of celebrity presenters for the 2022 Oscars on Thursday.

Hollywood stars including Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz, Chris Rock, Kevin Costner, Rosie Perez and Yuh-Jung Youn will grace the stage by presenting their fellow actors with awards at this year’s show.

The 2022’s Oscar ceremony will be hosted by three females — Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, alongside the show’s usual lineup of celebrity presenters.

More presenters are expected to be announced in coming weeks, according to show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan.

"Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe," said Packer in a press statement. "That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we're thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year's best in filmmaking."

The much-awaited ceremony will be televised live on ABC and throughout the globe on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, A Star is Born actress will also present awards at Oscar ceremony despite being snubbed from Best Actress category for her performance in House of Gucci.

The Shallow singer’s absence from this year’s nominations surprised her fans as she earned nods at every major awards show leading up to the Oscars, including the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTA Awards for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s crime-drama.