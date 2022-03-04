Julia Garner, Bebe Rexha give ‘gruelling’ auditions to play Madonna in biopic

Julia Garner, Bebe Rexha, Black Widow star Florence Pugh and others are competing to get a chance to play Madonna in a biopic based on the Queen of Pop’s life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a number of stars are trying to land the coveted role including Alexa Demie, Odessa Young, Emma Laird and Sky Ferreira while a few have been shortlisted for the project.

The outlet quoted its source revealing that the competitors are enduring ‘gruelling’ auditions with casting director Carmen Cub.

The contenders are also making efforts to keep up with and ‘Madonna boot camp’ intense dance practice which even last up to 11 hours a day with the star herself.

The actors are also reading with the 63-year-old pop sensation along with singing practices.

“You have to be able to do everything,” the insider spilled to the outlet.

The biopic will reportedly revolve around the Material Girl singer’s 1990 tour however things are not finalised as the script is still in the process of writing.

Last October, the Hung Up song-maker graced The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when she dished on her inspirations to create a feature about her career.

“The reason I’m doing it is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men,” she shared.