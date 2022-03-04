Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Faisal Hasnain (centre left) addressing a press conference alongside PCB and Australian Cricketers' Association officials in Rawalpindi, on March 4, 2022. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: Today is a historic moment in Pakistan cricket's history and the revival of international cricket will send a powerful and positive message to the rest of the world, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer Faisal Hasnain said Friday.



Pakistan are up against Australia on home ground today (Friday) after nearly a 24-year hiatus.



Addressing a press conference, Hasnain said Pakistani cricket fans have waited 24 years for this moment and expressed gratitude to the Australian Cricket Team for their tour to Pakistan.

Nick Hockley, Chief Executive Officer of Cricket Australia, thanked the PCB for the warm welcome and "best security" provided to their team.

Hockley stated that Australia's confidence has strengthened after seeing cricket preparations and enthusiasm in Pakistan.

Todd Greenberg, CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association, commended the Pakistan and Australian cricket boards for their hard work.

The Rawalpindi Test marks a new beginning for the two teams' cricket ties, Faisal Hasnain concluded.

Pakistan vs Australia encounter in Rawalpindi

Both teams are stacked with world-class players and proven Test performers who have made their names across multiple formats around the world. For Pakistan, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, and Mohammad Rizwan are going to shoulder batting responsibilities, while Australia possesses batters like Steve Smith, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, and Marnus Labuschagne.

The two sides have kept a close eye on the Rawalpindi pitch, which has a tradition of being a sporting one. The last Test played at the venue was Pakistan’s 95-run triumph against South Africa almost a year ago.

Since the return of Test cricket to Pakistan in December 2019, this will be the fourth Test at th

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Match officials: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field), Asif Yaqoob (third umpire), Rashid Riaz (fourth umpire); Ranjan Madugalle (match referee).