Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie are ‘hurting kids’ by their ugly fights

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie are ‘hurting their kids’ by their ugly fights

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s hatred for each other ever since their divorce is taking a toll on their children.

As per a report by OK! a source revealed that the couple’s kids “are well aware that instead of things calming down, Brad and Angie despise each other more than ever.”

The Bullet Train actor share six kids with ex Jolie, namely Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne and they all are fed up of their parents hatred for each other.

“They’ve pleaded with both of them to put aside their hatred, but it’s falling on deaf ears,” the insider said.

Recently, the 58-year-old actor sued the Eternals star, 46, for selling off her share in their jointly owned French estate, Château Miraval.

“Ironically, [Château Miraval] is where Brad and Angie tied the knot in 2014, and they had so many wonderful times there as a family,” added the insider.

The source continued saying, “The bigger irony, of course, is that by letting this fight consume them, they are wiping out all those happy memories for the kids."

The insider also shed light on problems associating with the custody agreement between the duo of their minor children.

“It’s hard on the kids because they love their dad and want him to be happy, but they want Angelina to be happy too,” the insider mentioned.

“But they’re old enough now to understand what’s going on. Their parents are so caught up in this ugly divorce that they can’t see how much they’re hurting their kids — and that’s breaking their hearts,” the insider concluded.

"They all just wish their mom and dad would put weapons down and give each other a break."