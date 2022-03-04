Kim Kardashian shares first post after court finalized her divorce from Kanye West

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Friday celebrated her victory with her first social media post after she was declared legally single by a Los Angeles court.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared her stunning photos and selfies with sweet caption to celebrate her victory.

She wrote, “Selfies and cereal kinda night.”

Kim Kardashian´s marriage to Kanye West officially ended Wednesday when a Los Angeles judge finalized her divorce from the rapper now known as Ye.

Kardashian appeared before the court virtually but Ye was represented only by his lawyer, who brought no objection to the end of the marriage.

Kardashian filed for divorce last year after months of press reports about marital strife and as Ye battled with mental health issues.