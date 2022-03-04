Angelina Jolie uses Instagram to highlight the Ukraine crisis

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, who UN special envoy for refugees, is using her social media account to update the world about the situation in Ukraine that has unfolded in the wake of Russian invasion.

The actress on Thursday said one million refugees have now fled Ukraine.

She said, "Before a single Ukrainian refugee crossed the border, there were already more than 82 million people forced from their homes globally - the highest number on record."

The actress added, "They include over 6 million Syrians - the world’s largest population of refugees - who’ve been displaced for over a decade already."

"And over 1 million Rohingyas from Myanmar - who as well as being forcibly displaced, are also stateless."

She said, "And nearly 48 million people who have been forced from their homes by conflict and violence, who are living internally displaced within their own countries - in Yemen, in Somalia, in Afghanistan, in Ethiopia, and in so many other places."

The actress said all refugees and displaced people deserve equal treatment and rights.







