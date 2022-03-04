Kate Middleton, Camilla's new collaboration shows bond between them is strengthening

Kate Middleton has teamed up with Duchess Camilla to recommend her favourite children's books on the Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room, on the online book club's new website.



Camilla is launching a children’s section of The Reading Room with a special set of book recommendations from Kate Middleton.

Duchess Camilla's Reading Room is the literary hub on a mission to help readers and non-readers alike find and connect with books they will love. Through exclusive author interviews and behind-the-scenes content, The Reading Room celebrates books from around the world and the extraordinary people who create them.

The reading recommendations from Kate Middleton on the World Book Day were published on royalreadingroom.co.uk with a statement that said, "We are delighted to share some reading recommendations from HRH The Duchess of Cambridge"

The statement said, "Regular reading can have a profound impact on children’s wellbeing, literacy and comprehension, introducing them to almost 300,000 more words by the time they start school! "

It added, "A passionate advocate of the importance of Early Childhood Development and children’s mental health, The Duchess has chosen for The Reading Room five children’s book that she has enjoyed over the years."

The list of books recommended by Kate Middleton:

1-The Owl Who Was Afraid Of The Dark

2-Stig Of The Dump

3-Charlotte’s Web

4-Katie Morag Series

5-Feelings