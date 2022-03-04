Kanye West mocked by Kim Kardashian's lawyer after court's ruling

Kim Kardashian's attorney Laura Wasser appeared to take a dig at Kanye West after her the reality star was ruled "legally single" months after filing for divorce from her ex-husband.



Laura Wasser took to her Instagram and shared a selfie with her tongue sticking out, captioning it: “Nice try”, which fans think is a jibe at the rapper.

The funny post comes after a judge at the Los Angeles Superior Court granted Kim Kardashian’s request to legally end her marriage to the 44-year-old rapper, now formally known as Ye.

Wasser has become Kim's family lawyer as she also handled Kardashian’s divorce to Kris Humphries, worked with Kardashian’s sister Khloe and her mother, Kris Jenner, and also helped to negotiate the divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Wasser argued against West’s claims that Kardashian’s request to be legally single could create “a risk of adverse consequences”. Wasser said West’s objections appeared to be “theoretical”.