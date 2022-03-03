Prince William makes loving comment on Kate Middleton in recent appearance

Prince William rarely lets the public in on details of his life with his wife Kate Middleton.
During the royal couple’s most recent engagement in Wales, at a farm, this week, the Duke of Cambridge made some loving comments about his wife.
As the couple braved the cold, the prince acknowledged the chill in the air and shared how cold Kate’s hands tend to get but sweetly added that her heart is “warm”.
"[Kate] has the coldest hands ever. They say, 'Cold hands, warm heart.'"
During their visit, a worker showed the couple a new robot that is used to move feed on site where the Duchess of Cambridge shared how Prince George loved to move the feed.
"That was George’s job at half term – moving feed," she said.
Furthermore Prince William then shared that their kids are involved with activities relating to farm work.
"We are trying some Agroforestry as well,” he said.
