SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi diagnosed with COVID-19

South Korean band Seventeen’s member Hoshi has tested positive for COVID-19. The band’s agency Pledis Entertainment released a statement on Wednesday.

The agency shared updates on his health status that he was not exhibiting any symptoms other than sore throat and cough. The singer, who is currently undergoing self-treatment at home, has cancelled all his scheduled activities.

The statement read, “Hoshi tested positive on the self-test kit after experiencing a sore throat and cough since Wednesday, March 2. All SEVENTEEN members other than Wonwoo and Vernon took pre-emptive self-test kits on Wednesday, which came back as negative and are not exhibiting any symptoms.”

It further read, “It would be difficult for Hoshi to take part in Seventeen’s activities for a while, we will provide you with updates on his activity resumption.”

Meanwhile, the 13 band members; S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino, have treated their fans with an exciting announcement of releasing their film, Seventeen: Power Of Love. The movie will be in theatres on April 20 and 23.