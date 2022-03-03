Adele to ditch Caesars Palace for bigger Las Vegas residency

Adele is reportedly preparing for a bigger comeback as she's 'in talks' with new venue for her Las Vegas residency with a place for about 7,000 attendees.

According to The Sun, the 33-year-old singer is expected to move the shows to Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theatres.

“Talks are ongoing with Adele about the possibility of her moving the residency to Zappos,” an insider spilled to the outlet.

“The venue is within the Caesars family — who she has the huge money deal with — and it’s world class,” it added.

“It’s been a residency spot for a host of huge stars, including Jennifer Lopez and Shania Twain, and after the issues raised by Adele about her set and the sound quality at the Colosseum it seems Zappos could be the answer,” the publication reported.

The new venue is double the size of Colosseum, however, it is owned by the same owners as the Caesars Palace.

The Rolling In The Deep singer posted a teary-eyed video of her in January to announced that her much-anticipated shows have been cancelled.