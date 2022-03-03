Prince William, Kate Middleton want to ‘erase’ Prince George’s memories of destiny

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly working to make Prince George forget about the royal destiny that awaits him.

This observation has been made by royal commentator and author Duncan Larcombe.

The expert told OK, "I think it's a good statement of intention from William and Kate because Kate obviously grew up there and William went to school there.”



"They live in London because they kind of have to but they're country people at heart. This is a natural move for two very caring parents to follow the Middleton framework.”

"Berkshire is also closer to the grandparents on both sides so maybe their intention is almost to let George forget about his huge destiny, go off to a school in the Home Counties and try and make it as normal as possible."



