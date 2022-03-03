Royal photographer lifts lid on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'miserable' tours

File Footage





A royal photographer has shared why he had stopped going on "miserable" trips with Prince Harry after he met his now-wife Meghan Markle.

Speaking on I’ve Got News For You podcast Arthur Edwards spoke on his relationship with the royal family, which he shared had grown beyond his profession.

However, after the Duke of Sussex met Meghan Markle, Arthur said that he had felt uncomfortable being around the couple.

"Camilla would always say hello, Kate says hello, William, yeah, they’re all very friendly and so was Harry until he met Meghan, and then he became very very distant and he became almost, well, it was miserable," he said.

"In fact in the end I didn’t do Harry’s tours. I didn’t do Harry’s tour of Australia, not with Meghan. I didn’t do Harry’s tour of South Africa with Meghan.

"I just find it very depressing with them. They just hated the media and it was miserable so I ducked out of them and sort of went with Charles to New Zealand and you know places like that."