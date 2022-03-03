Olivia Rodrigo’s Billboard ‘Woman of the Year’ speech pays tribute to female artists

File Footage





Olivia Rodrigo praised prior female songwriters and music artists for giving her strength while accepting Billboard’s 2022 Woman of the Year award, reported The Associated Press.

The former teen actor turned pop star was awarded during the event Wednesday night at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, California. She spoke about being lucky for her career and thanked Sheryl Crow, who presented her with the honour.

“Every woman here today is working to break down those barriers and change the narrative and support each other,” said Rodrigo, who opened the show by performing deja vu.

During her acceptance speech, she talked about being “constantly moved” by young girls who write songs every day from their bedroom floors.

“I’m constantly moved by your vulnerability and your creativity and bravery, and I promise everyone here today is working to make this world and this industry a better place for you,” she continued.

Rodrigo became 2021’s biggest breakout star with her confessional debut album SOUR breaking chart records and racking up awards and nominations.

Rodrigo’s exploration of heartache, jealousy and insecurity on her first studio album broke streaming records and led to all 11 tracks landing in the top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

She’s the first female artist to achieve the feat.

“What I love most about songwriting is its ability to perfectly capture how I feel better than anything I could have said in a conversation,” she said.

“Songwriting has always been everything to me, so for people to connect with my music is beyond a dream come true.” - AP