David Beckham’s video of flipping pancakes with daughter melts hearts: Watch

David Beckham is proving that there’s nothing he isn’t good at as he recently shared a glimpse of him trying his hand in the kitchen with daughter Harper Seven.

Taking to Instagram, the Manchester United alum dropped three adorable videos to leave fans swooning over his bond with the 10-year-old daughter.

The short clips show the father-daughter duo competing over the pancakes as they both take their turns at flipping pancakes.

“Always loved, always celebrated pancake day. Fun flipping with HarperSeven,” he captioned the post.

Beckham also hinted that the his wifey Victoria Beckham and sons are away from the home on the occasion as he added, “We miss you @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

Earlier in January, Seven shocked her daddy by confessing that she has a crush.

“Roses are red Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy's face," the football player wrote on the Facebook-owned platform.

"but it's ok she said daddy you are my only valentine," quipped the former football player,” he added.



