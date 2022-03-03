Prince Harry ‘walking dangerous’ tightrope down ancestors’ footsteps: ‘He’s doomed’

Experts have been growing concerned over the possibility of Prince Harry falling down the same rabbit hole as s former ancestors



This warning has been issued by royal author Tom Quinn, in an interview with To Di For Daily podcast.

“I think the real danger of Harry’s behaviour is that Harry will end up like that [Edward VIII]. He [Harry] doesn’t really have a role in the Royal Family because he’s the spare as it were, rather than the heir.”



“It’s very much like his great-great-uncle Edward VIII after he abdicated with Mrs Simpson.”

“He thought he would have a role, but suddenly he found he had nothing to do and the rest of his life was just, you know, spent moving around the world with actually very little to do.”

“He couldn’t get a job and the British Government wouldn’t give him a job and he was no longer King… so it was a very sad life.”