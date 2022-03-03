Prince Harry ‘walking dangerous’ tightrope down ancestors’ footsteps: ‘He’s doomed’

Experts have been growing concerned over the possibility of Prince Harry falling down the same rabbit hole as s former ancestors
This warning has been issued by royal author Tom Quinn, in an interview with To Di For Daily podcast.
“I think the real danger of Harry’s behaviour is that Harry will end up like that [Edward VIII]. He [Harry] doesn’t really have a role in the Royal Family because he’s the spare as it were, rather than the heir.”
“It’s very much like his great-great-uncle Edward VIII after he abdicated with Mrs Simpson.”
“He thought he would have a role, but suddenly he found he had nothing to do and the rest of his life was just, you know, spent moving around the world with actually very little to do.”
“He couldn’t get a job and the British Government wouldn’t give him a job and he was no longer King… so it was a very sad life.”
Prince Harry turned ‘wounded puppy’ after seemingly receiving scolding by Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has come under fire for using his security detail bid as a smokescreen for not having to meet royals
Adele is 'in talks' with new venue for her postponed Las Vegas residency
Shahid Kapoor pens heartfelt note for sister Sana Kapur on getting married to Mayank Pahwa
A royal photographer has shared why he had stopped going on "miserable" trips with Prince Harry after he met his...
Prince Charles’ struggles as the future King revealed