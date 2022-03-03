Sunny Leone dazzles in causal outfit: See pics

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone looked nothing short of a vision in her latest breathtaking pictures which she posed on social media.



The Ek Paheli Leela actor left fans in awe with her swoon-worthy snaps on Instagram as she rocked Graffiti Jacket with a black tee and comfy joggers.

Sharing the pictures, the 40-year-old actress wrote, "Love this look!"

The actress completed her look with the layers of gold chains around her neck. She left her air open while flaunting minimal makeup.

Meanwhile, fans showered their love for the star and complimented her unending beauty in the comment section.

One fan commented, “Beautiful."

Another one wrote, “Wow."







