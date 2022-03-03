Prince Harry faces 'ultimate test' over UK return

File Footage





Prince Harry is expected to face the "ultimate test and dilemma" over the possibility of his return to the UK, a royal author said.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex currently faces a legal battle with the Home Office after he was denied police protection for himself and his family when visiting the UK even after clarifying that he would be paying for security himself.

Facing the current situation, royal author Tom Bower said that Prince Harry faces the "ultimate test" as this year marks major events for the royal family, given Prince Philip’s memorial later this month and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee beginning in June.

Speaking to Closer magazine he said: "The next few months will be the ultimate test for Harry, the ultimate dilemma.

"He insists he adores his grandmother, so will he come back to support her at Prince Philip’s memorial service, and will he come back to support her and celebrate her reign in the Platinum Jubilee? These are milestone moments and, sadly, time is running out.

"If he doesn’t come back, it’s a clear statement of where lies his loyalty and his own interest. He’s had many opportunities to return home and spend time with his family – and hasn’t – but this really will show where his and Meghan’s mindsets are.

"And if they don’t come back soon, and Lilibet doesn’t meet the Queen and Harry doesn’t celebrate her life and reign with her, it could be something he comes to regret forever."