Jesy Nelson sparks breakup song speculations after split with Sean Sagar

Jesy Nelson has sent fans’ speculations of upcoming breakup song mills buzzing with her new Instagram post.

Taking to the Facebook-owned app, the former member of Little Mix dropped a gorgeous selfie as she flaunted her wavy blonde hairs.

However, it was the photo’s caption that raised fans’ eyebrows as netizens doubted whether the Boyz singer teased a lyric of her new music.

“You’re the worst of my habits,” Nelson wrote alongside her recent picture.

As soon as the post was up on the platform, IG users bombarded the comment section with their questions around the 30-year-old singer’s upcoming album.

“You teasing lots of lyrics. When will we hear it?" one fan commented. “Don't be shy, announce the single,” another expressed.

Nelson also posted a video of her singing a song about messy breakup on Story which was actually a cover of In Love With Another Man by Jazmine Sullivan.

The outlet reported last year that the singer has broken up with Sean Sagar after nine months of dating.

"Jesy and Sean have decided to take some time apart. It’s such a shame as they made a lovely couple but recently things haven’t been right between them," an insider spilled to the publication at the time.

