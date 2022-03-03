Avril Lavigne hails her unfiltered attitude as ‘the best thing that could happen’

Lyricist and songwriter Avril Lavigne recently weighed in on her carefree attitude and the importance of speaking one’s mind, especially in the entertainment industry.

The singer began it all by telling Alt Press, "Honestly, a lot of people, when they meet me, [they] think I'm going to be a [expletive].

“I'm actually really nice. They're always like, 'Oh, my God, you're totally not what I was expecting.' People think I'm, like, whatever. I was weird, tough and strong."

She also added, "You [had to] stand up for yourself. You might come across as a [expletive], but I think being a [expletive] is a really good thing. I'm totally a [expletive], and that's a good thing. It means that you're not a doormat. You're not a pushover, and you speak your mind."

This will is something that Lavigne has spent years cultivating, despite the fact that “I'm stubborn and strong-willed and strong-minded, and if I feel a certain way, I stick to it.”

“I'm constantly fighting. I've been fighting since day one to write my own songs. I had to fight my whole career to write the type of music I wanted to write."

"Sometimes labels would give me pushback and didn't understand my vision. I had to always fight, and fight on each album to keep going in the musical direction I wanted to go, even if they're trying to sway me another way."