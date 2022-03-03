Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s captain for all three formats Babar Azam on Thursday vowed to give Australia a tough time during the much-awaited Test series between the two sides, starting from March 4.

Addressing a virtual press conference ahead of the first Test in Rawalpindi, Babar Azam hoped that his team would give their best during the clashes against Aussies. He maintained that their focus is on training and vows to maintain the momentum during the series.

Responding to a question about the playing XI, the skipper said that they will finalize their team tomorrow morning after inspecting the pitch.

Babar hoped to fight with full force and give better results.

Talking about Australia’s squad, he said that the Aussies is a good team and they cannot take them easy.

Replying to another query about Pakistan’s players, he said that two of our players are currently unfit, adding that it is part of the game.

“It is not difficult for professional players to move from one format to another,” he added.

What should the playing strategy?

The Pakistan cricket team’s think-tank had inspected the almost grass-less pitch at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, batting consultant Mohammad Yousaf, captain Babar Azam and his deputy, Mohammad Rizwan, were seen inspecting the first Test match’s pitch that had been given almost final shape.

“The surface looks good for batting-meaning bat first strip after winning the toss. Hopefully, it would take some spin late on the third day,” one of the officials when contacted had said.

Both Australia and Pakistan teams had extensive nets at the stadium. Australians were seen batting for a long period with Pakistani batsmen also spending a good time at the nets.



The other Test two matches will be played in Karachi and Lahore from March 12 to 16 and March 21 to 25, respectively, after which the teams will clash in three ODIs and one T20I.