Kanye West hits new milestone as Kim Kardashian declared legally single

Kanye West recently used his Instagram account to target SNL comedian Pete Davidson who is reportedly dating his former wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper has since deleted all the posts against Pete but his popularity on the Facebook-owned app seems to have grown.

Kanye on Tuesday hit 15 million followers on the photo and video sharing app which he is currently using to promote his new album Donda 2.





Meanwhile, a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday granted reality TV star Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single from rapper Kanye West after nearly eight years of marriage.

The businesswoman and star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" filed for divorce a year ago, citing irreconcilable differences with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye. The couple have four children ranging in age from 2 to 8.