Wednesday March 02, 2022
Khloe Kardashian responds to her ex Tristan Thompson's night out with Kanye West

Khloe responded to her baby daddy in style after basketball player's dinner date with Kanye

By Web Desk
March 02, 2022
Khloe Kardashian has shared her amazing photo, apparently  responding to her ex Tristan Thompson's dinner date with Kim Kardashian's  estranged husband  Kanye West. 

The reality star has showed off her fit physique in new Instagram photo after her ex-boyfriend was seen having dinner with Kanye West in Miami on Tuesday night.

She captioned the photo: 'I'm so tired this morning.'

In the second video, she was seen on the treadmill, with the caption: 'Sleepy but let's get this workout in.'

The 37-yea-old in the photo, can be seen  stretching her body for her workout session,  flaunting her toned abs to tease her ex.

Khloe's latest post comes day-after her baby daddy Tristan Thompson was seen having dinner with the rapper.

The rapper and basketball player  were spotted enjoying dinner together at a famous restaurant in Miami. 