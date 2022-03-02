Prince William, Kate Middleton dish out on what Prince George like to do on the farm

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared what their son Prince George likes to do when the family visit the farm.

In an appearance at a Welsh farm on Tuesday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave insight into their half term break with their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As they marked St David’s Day, the couple candidly spoke about their half-term at the Queen’s farm while on their visit to a goat farm in Llanvetherine.

During their visit, a worker showed the couple a new robot that is used to move feed on site where the Duchess of Cambridge shared how Prince George loved to move the feed.

"That was George’s job at half term – moving feed," she said.

Furthermore Prince William then shared that their kids are involved with activities relating to farm work.

"We are trying some Agroforestry as well,” he said.